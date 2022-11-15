Twilio Unveils Segment for Healthcare & Life Sciences
Twilio, a customer engagement platform provider, has launched Twilio Segment for Healthcare & Life Sciences, a customer data platform (CDP) that unifies protected health information data across patients' entire care journeys.
Now, healthcare organizations can connect in-person visits with digital touchpoints across the web, patient portal, or mobile app, and communication channels, such as phone, chat, video and email, to deliver personalized journeys based on patients' specific medical and personal needs.
"With Twilio Segment for Healthcare & Life Sciences, healthcare organizations can now utilize data siloed in legacy tools that they had access to but were not able to truly use," said Erik Wagner, global lead of healthcare at Twilio, in a statement. "The real challenge for these organizations has been to unify data that resides in multiple systems in real time and pull it together into a secure platform that protects patients' privacy. Twilio Segment's HIPAA-eligible CDP makes it easy for any type of healthcare organization to collect insights across all of the patient touchpoints within their organization and use that data to streamline processes, create better patient engagement, and improve health outcomes at scale."
Healthfirst, a not-for-profit health insurer, has been piloting Twilio Segment's CDP.
"People have come to expect personalized and convenient customer experiences in nearly every aspect of their lives except healthcare where a patient's health and well-being is at stake," said Sandip Chandarana, associate vice president of application development at Healthfirst, in a statement. "Twilio's Customer Engagement Platform enables Healthfirst to challenge that norm by providing a comprehensive and real-time view of our members' care journeys. With Twilio Segment's HIPAA-eligible CDP and Twilio's programmable contact center, Flex, we can offer more customized care options, proactively connect with patients for preventive care and real-time assistance, and build specific features derived by members' customer data that can improve their experience and health outcomes."