Twilio Unveils Segment for Healthcare & Life Sciences

Twilio, a customer engagement platform provider, has launched Twilio Segment for Healthcare & Life Sciences, a customer data platform (CDP) that unifies protected health information data across patients' entire care journeys.

Now, healthcare organizations can connect in-person visits with digital touchpoints across the web, patient portal, or mobile app, and communication channels, such as phone, chat, video and email, to deliver personalized journeys based on patients' specific medical and personal needs.

"With Twilio Segment for Healthcare & Life Sciences, healthcare organizations can now utilize data siloed in legacy tools that they had access to but were not able to truly use," said Erik Wagner, global lead of healthcare at Twilio, in a statement. "The real challenge for these organizations has been to unify data that resides in multiple systems in real time and pull it together into a secure platform that protects patients' privacy. Twilio Segment's HIPAA-eligible CDP makes it easy for any type of healthcare organization to collect insights across all of the patient touchpoints within their organization and use that data to streamline processes, create better patient engagement, and improve health outcomes at scale."

Healthfirst, a not-for-profit health insurer, has been piloting Twilio Segment's CDP.