Black Box Intelligence Launches GuestXM

Black Box Intelligence, a performance benchmarking provider for restaurants, has introduced GuestXM, a customer experience management platform purpose-built for the restaurant industry.

GuestXM combines listening engines, local market analytics, predictive intelligence, and location-level reputation management into a single platform. With it, multi-unit restaurants can collect, manage, and respond to omnichannel customer feedback at the local, regional, and national level and identify root causes associated with back- and front-of-house operations, workforce conditions, and local market trends.

"Consumer expectations have changed, and the restaurant experience must change with it," said David Cantu, CEO of Black Box Intelligence, in a statement. "There is an incredible amount of data and information available, but without technology it's nearly impossible for a restaurant to make sense of or manage the omnichannel feedback, much less take any measurable action at the store level. That all changes with GuestXM. It's the first platform of its kind to deliver a path forward, to bring together reputation management, omnichannel listening, sentiment analysis, and competitive benchmarks for the restaurant industry."

"Black Box has always been about guiding the restaurant industry to operate with purpose, whether it's workforce compensation and benefits or by uncovering the different reasons why guests return or not. We're excited to have greater control of what we do with that information to improve our overall brand performance with the launch of GuestXM, said Brad Jacobus, head of marketing at Jim n Nick's in Nashville, Tenn.