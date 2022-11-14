LiveChat Launches OpenWidget

LiveChat, a provider of online business communication tools, today launched OpenWidget, an online application that enables online shops to support visitors.

LiveChat's OpenWidget lets business owners add sections on their websites with the following:

Contact forms that allow website visitors to send email questions.

Product cards promoting the best shop deals. Each product card consists of an image, description, and a button that is linked to a product page.

FAQ sections providing self-help for visitors.

E-commerce businesses can install OpenWidget in a few clicks by copying the ready-made code and pasting it into their website HTML. Installing the application is also possible on e-commerce platforms, including Shopify, Squarespace, or WooCommerce. Customization allows business owners to match the widget with their website style to deliver a consistent brand experience.