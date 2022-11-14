Jenkon Launches JoTLive Shopping Platform

Jenkon has launched the JoTLive shopping platform for global direct selling as the latest addition to its cloud-based application suite called JoT (the Jenkon of Things).

JoTLive empowers direct sales companies to deliver live streaming commerce to their independent sales representatives and retail customers. JoTLive also allows sellers to archive recorded shows to be available on-demand by future customers who can then purchase products when viewing the event at a later time.

JoTLive sales events can be conducted by the company, its representatives, social media influencers, or affiliates sharing product or service information. JoTLive can support hundreds of show attendees or allow a consultant to have one-to-one video calls.