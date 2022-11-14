MFour Launches MFour Studio

MFour Mobile Research has launched MFour Studio, a cloud-based consumer journey platform that blends app, web, and in-store shopping behavior with consumer attitudes.

Built on 550 million surveys and app, web, and location visits, MFour Studio has made Consumer Explorer, Persona Views, Survey Builder, and Data Marketplace available to everyone. With five terabytes of monthly data generated through MFour's survey app, Surveys On The Go, 100,000 demographically balanced consumers offer their data in a fair trade market.