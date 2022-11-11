Bizzabo Launches Klik Experiential

Bizzabo has launched Klik Experiential wearable onsite technology for events.

The wearable technology enables the following:

"Marketers discovered the value of detailed, real-time data insights when they pivoted to virtual events. With the introduction of Klik Experiential, we're inviting organizers to build on what they learned from virtual events to make the new era of in-person events even brighter. The SmartBadge enables the best of both worlds: face-to-face interactions supported by powerful, intuitive technology to amplify the value of events for organizers, attendees and exhibitors. Just because in-person events are back doesn’t mean the data is gone" said Eran Ben-Shushan, CEO and co-founder of Bizzabo, in a statement.