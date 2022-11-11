Bizzabo Launches Klik Experiential
Bizzabo has launched Klik Experiential wearable onsite technology for events.
The wearable technology enables the following:
- Attendees can check into sessions, download content, oand ptimize networking capabilities by exchanging contact information with exhibitors and other attendees.
- Exhibitors can capture and access leads.
- Event organizers can capture attendee behavioral data through passive tracking and streamline session management.
"Marketers discovered the value of detailed, real-time data insights when they pivoted to virtual events. With the introduction of Klik Experiential, we're inviting organizers to build on what they learned from virtual events to make the new era of in-person events even brighter. The SmartBadge enables the best of both worlds: face-to-face interactions supported by powerful, intuitive technology to amplify the value of events for organizers, attendees and exhibitors. Just because in-person events are back doesn’t mean the data is gone" said Eran Ben-Shushan, CEO and co-founder of Bizzabo, in a statement.
Bizzabo has also added features to its SmartBadge, including the following:
- OneKlik Touchpoint, which allows attendees to download content and information throughout the event.
- Audience Lights, which remotely light up attendee SmartBadges.
- Digital Heatmaps to visualize attendee engagement in near-real time on organizers' event dashboards.
- Gamification through touchpoints, session attendance, or Klik networking.
- The Klik exhibitor portal, which gives exhibitors access to leads during and after events.