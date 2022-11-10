Okta Introduces Okta Customer Identity Cloud

Okta, an identity solutions provider, a its Oktane22 event yesterday unveiled Okta Customer Identity Cloud, with two use cases for consumer apps and software-as-a-service apps.

The Okta Customer Identity Cloud for Consumer Apps helps companies streamline registration and login across any device, stack, or platform and includes social login, progressive profiling, and advanced security features like Adaptive Multi-factor Authentication (MFA).

New capabilities being added to Consumer Apps include the following:

Passkeys support, allowing app builders to turn on passkeys using a toggle in the Okta dashboard without touching their code.

Highly Regulated Identity, a toolset that allows companies to safeguard riskier transactions with extra security and policy control.

Security Center, which leverages Okta's threat insights from billions of authentications to create a single pane of glass for security teams to monitor in real time, detect, and respond to suspicious activity.

The Okta Customer Identity Cloud for SaaS Apps helps companies onboard new users and manage authentication across business customers with enterprise federation, directory synchronization, delegated administration, provisioning, custom branding, security policies, and more.

Enhancements now available for SaaS Apps include the following:

Okta Workforce Enterprise Connection, for SaaS app builders to offer out-of-the-box integrations to Okta Workforce Identity Cloud.

Organizations, to manage and model identity for business customers as organizations and configure custom, organization-based branding and policies. New support for up to 2million organizations per tenant, 2 million members per organization, and improved search capabilities are also available.