Litmus Updates Its Email Optimization Solution

Litmus, a provider of email optimization, collaboration, and personalization, has launched product updates to help marketers boost pre-send email testing and personalization. The updates include Email Testing Profiles, an integration with Klaviyo, an email inspiration gallery in Litmus Personalize, and Email Client Support, which assesses where subscribers view emails and includes support for the latest Apple iPhone devices.

Email Testing Profiles empower customization throughout email building and testing, letting users toggle between preset lists of email clients and devices to debug during message building and through the final pre-send test. With new support for Klaviyo, Litmus Extension enables users to test emails, including those with dynamic, personalized content, directly from the Klaviyo platform. The product launch also features an exploration gallery to inspire quick wins and personalization.