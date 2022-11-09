Momentive Launches SurveyMonkey Price Optimization

Momentive today launched Price Optimization for SurveyMonkey, using the Van Westendorp Price Sensitivity Meter for companies to determine optimal product price points in hours based on what their audiences are willing to pay.

SurveyMonkey Price Optimization features in-product guidance for both the survey creation and analysis stage and delivers real-time results. In-product guidance and best practices allow users to set up surveys. Users can deploy surveys in hours with self-service checkout or work with experts to assist in launching. A global panel is built into the solution, which allows users to see responses in real time as they come in.

Built-in data visualizations and custom questions allow users to determine the optimal price point and range based on a the responses. Proprietary data through the SurveyMonkey Audience panel allows users to reach more than 175 million people in more than 130 countries. The data is automatically cleaned and outlier responses are removed. The solution is available with project-based pricing.