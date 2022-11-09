Yieldmo Partners with IRIS.TV

Yieldmo, an advertising exchange, has partnered with IRIS.TV, providers of a data platform for video to increase adoption of contextually enriched connected TV. This partnership offering includes omnichannel contextual curation to buyers across CTV, online video, and display advertising from leading independent data companies.

This partnership will introduce Yieldmo's Smart Signals and Smart Data Curation to CTV and omnichannel video deal-based packaging. The partnership will also support curation via IRIS.TV data partners, such as Oracle Advertising, Kerv, Pixability, and more, enabling contextual and brand safety targeting options from leading independent CTV data companies.