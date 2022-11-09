Yieldmo Partners with IRIS.TV
Yieldmo, an advertising exchange, has partnered with IRIS.TV, providers of a data platform for video to increase adoption of contextually enriched connected TV. This partnership offering includes omnichannel contextual curation to buyers across CTV, online video, and display advertising from leading independent data companies.
This partnership will introduce Yieldmo's Smart Signals and Smart Data Curation to CTV and omnichannel video deal-based packaging. The partnership will also support curation via IRIS.TV data partners, such as Oracle Advertising, Kerv, Pixability, and more, enabling contextual and brand safety targeting options from leading independent CTV data companies.
"This partnership is an important next step in demonstrating the way contextual and brand safety tools can overlap to enhance the media buying experience on CTV," said Jeremy Steinberg, Yieldmo's chief revenue officer and general manager of exchange, in a statement. "For years, Yieldmo has been building its ability to use combinations of smart signals and behaviors to predict an outcome and then optimize the campaign toward the inventory that meets those outcomes. We're excited to bring these same smart capabilities to new environments like CTV and beyond."
"Yieldmo's AI capabilities and contextual data reveal high-value and high-performing inventory to advertisers. IRIS.TV ingests and normalizes video-level content data by assigning each video with an anonymized IRIS_ID, which acts as a content identifier for videos that supports various planning, targeting, verification, and measurement use cases," said Field Garthwaite, CEO and co-founder of IRIS.TV, in a statement. "We are excited to partner with Yieldmo to integrate our technology in their smart exchange."