Klaviyo Launches SMS Assistant

Klaviyo, providers of a unified customer platform that provides marketing tools, including email and SMS, for e-commerce businesses, has launched Klaviyo SMS Assistant to automate copywriting for text marketing campaigns.

To create campaigns using the artificial intelligence-powered SMS Assistant, customers do the following:

Select a campaign type out of four choices: Promotion, Product Announcement, Newsletter, Other. Based on the selection, the SMS Assistant will generate content using verbiage to match.

Input information about the campaign, such as the name of the product and a brief description of the campaign. The more information provided, the more relevant the generated ideas will be.

Click "Get Ideas" and the SMS Assistant will generate three messages based on inputs. Clicking "Get More Ideas," will populate additional options.