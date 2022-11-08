Stravito Launches Scrapbooks for Mixing Data

Stravito, a provider of market research and insights platforms, today launched Scrapbook, allowing users to pick and mix insights from multiple reports to create one comprehensive story.

"In the current economic climate, our customers need tools that really allow them to maximize the impact of their insights. With Scrapbook, individuals can easily and efficiently recycle and reuse insights to create impactful narratives tailored to specific projects and audiences," Stravito Founder and CEO Thor Olof Philogéne said in a statement. "Not only does the tool eliminate time-consuming processes such as mining through insights to repackage existing documents and research, but it's actually also an easier and more engaging way for the recipients to consume and evaluate insights."

The Scrapbook feature lets users compile pages from various presentations or reports with backlinks to the original source for full context. Scrapbooks can be shared through email or other communications tools, such as Slack and Microsoft Teams, and downloaded in either PDF or editable PPTX format.