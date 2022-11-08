Caller ID Reputation Launches Enterprise Solutions

Caller ID Reputation has introduced several products and services as part of its new enterprise solutions business unit.

These solutions include the following:

DialSmart, allowing users to purchase phone numbers that have been pre-conditioned and designation free for their outbound dialing efforts;

DialRight, allowing users to audit their calling lists to confirm leads/consumers on the Do Not Call lists; and

NumberSafe, offering protection on inbound numbers that do not originate outbound calling through a scrubbing solution.

"As more companies are experiencing an increase in outbound number flagging, we recognize the drastic need for enterprise-grade solutions to better equip organizations with resources to optimize overall number health, leading to higher call connections and phone channel success," said Joseph Alcaraz, founder of Caller ID Reputation, in a statement. "Caller ID Reputation's investment in the future of broad-scale enterprise solutions to have clear visibility into their calling practices and inform whether there are inconsistent implementation on their existing tech-stacks returns the power back into the legitimate organizations and their contact centers."

Caller ID Reputation also completed its System Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 audit, certifying that its security practices and processes meet or exceed American Institute of Certified Public Accounts (AICPA) Trust Service Criteria.