Sendinblue Launches Meetings Solution
Sendinblue, providers of a digital marketing platform for small to mid-sized businesses, has launched Sendinblue Meetings, an integrated marketing and customer management solution that combines scheduling, video conferencing, and payments.
Building on the acquisition of MeetFox earlier this year, Sendinblue Meetings allows users to automate in-person and virtual appointments, host video meetings on their own websites, and share branded video links with clients. The payment processing feature automates invoices, connects to Stripe accounts, and customizes cancellation policies.
"At Sendinblue, we are very dialed into the needs of today's SMBs, and we are laser-focused on removing friction and making interactions easier," said Susanne Klepsch, general manager of Meetings at Sendinblue, in a statement. "With the launch of the new Meetings feature, businesses can easily connect, meet, and collaborate with customers to keep relationships strong. The tedious payment process is automated to remove hassles and headaches."