Sendinblue Launches Meetings Solution

Sendinblue, providers of a digital marketing platform for small to mid-sized businesses, has launched Sendinblue Meetings, an integrated marketing and customer management solution that combines scheduling, video conferencing, and payments.

Building on the acquisition of MeetFox earlier this year, Sendinblue Meetings allows users to automate in-person and virtual appointments, host video meetings on their own websites, and share branded video links with clients. The payment processing feature automates invoices, connects to Stripe accounts, and customizes cancellation policies.