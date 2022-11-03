MessageMedia Integrates with BigCommerce

MessageMedia is integrating its SMS Marketing messaging solution for small and midsized businesses with BigCommerce's e-commerce platform.

MessageMedia SMS Marketing harnesses two-way messaging and automation to help online retailers target and personalize campaigns, improve abandoned cart recovery through SMS, deliver reporting functions, and support customers from a centralized inbox. It also offers more advanced features, like mobile landing pages and Chatbox to SMS.

"While many online and offline retailers are aware of SMS's ubiquity and open rates, it can be difficult, especially for small to medium-sized e-commerce businesses, to maintain responsive, two-way messaging channels despite their best efforts," said Doug Rubingh, U.S. and U.K. president at MessageMedia, in a statement. "Our new direct integration with BigCommerce eliminates the complexity of communicating with consumers by offering automation and seamless omnichannel experiences, enabling organizations to retain strong customer relationships as they grow their businesses."

"Our partnership with MessageMedia further illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry," said Russell Klein, chief commercial officer of BigCommerce, in a statement. "MessageMedia shares our desire to help merchants sell more and grow faster to maximize success, and we look forward to working together to mutually support customers."