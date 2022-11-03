HUMAN Acquires Clean.io
HUMAN Security has acquired clean.io, a provider of protection against malvertising and e-commerce fraud. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
HUMAN will add clean.io's products to the Human Defense Platform with the goal of disrupting the economics of cybercrime and ensuring advertisers' $500 billion annual ad spend reaches real humans rather than funding criminal schemes.
"The vision of the Human Defense Platform is to safeguard organizations from a full range of fraud and abuse by disrupting the economics of cybercrime," said HUMAN Co-founder and CEO Tamer Hassan, in a statement. "By teaming up with clean.io, HUMAN is gaining significant talent with deep domain expertise along with increased signal across the internet, enhancing our collective protection capabilities for our customers across the entire digital ecosystem."
"There has never been a stronger need for collective protection against cybercriminals. Since our founding in 2017, clean.io's mission has been to put an end to malicious code and to protect the customer experience, revenue, and brand from the latest threats," said clean.io Co-founder and CEO Geoff Stupay, in a statement. "To that end, we are thrilled to be joining forces with HUMAN. Our combined lens, telemetry, and mitigation across the ecosystem will deliver the most effective and comprehensive protection for our combined customers."
