IBM Launches Business Analytics Enterprise to Break Down Data Silos and Streamline Planning and Analytics

IBM today released Business Analytics Enterprise, a software suite to help enterprises break down data and analytics silos. It includes business intelligence planning, budgeting, reporting, forecasting, and dashboard capabilities and provides a complete view of data sources across the entire business.

Along with IBM Planning Analytics with Watson and IBM Cognos Analytics with Watson, this suite also includes a new IBM Analytics Content Hub that helps streamline how users discover and access analytics and planning tools from multiple vendors in a single, personalized dashboard view.

IBM Analytics Content Hub also features algorithms that can recommend role-based content to help users surface new stories, reports, and dashboards from across the organization and then analyzes usage patterns to recommend content that aligns with specific interests.

IBM also updated IBM Cognos Analytics with Watson, an AI-powered business intelligence solution, with integration capabilities and enhanced forecasting that allows users to consider multiple factors and seasons in their trend predictions. Additionally, IBM Planning Analytics with Watson, an AI-powered solution that helps streamline financial and operational planning, is expected to be available on Amazon Werb Services later this year.