Infobip Partners with ClearSky

Infobip, a cloud communications platform company, has partnered with ClearSky Technologies, a wireless technology provider, enabling ClearSky to deliver Infobip's communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) capabilities to wireless carriers throughout the United States.

"We're delighted to partner with ClearSky and bring cutting-edge business communications solutions to wireless carriers in the U.S.," said Mijo Soldin, vice president of telecoms strategy and partnerships at Infobip, in a statement. "Our approach has always been about enabling our telco partners to expand their portfolios and add new revenue streams without needing to invest time, resources, and funds in development, allowing them to focus on their core businesses. We believe this partnership has the potential to open up new possibilities for businesses nationwide and improve their customers' user experiences in communicating with their preferred retailers, service providers, or financial institutions."

"ClearSky is always looking for solutions to bring to our carriers that will add value and increase revenue. The solutions at Infobip make perfect sense, and the timing couldn't be better," said Ron Willett, vice president and general manager of ClearSky, in a statement. "ClearSky will handle all the set-up, campaign management, and deployment for the carriers to allow them to be successful while using their own resources to keep up with the ever-growing demand in telecom. This is only the first step in a solid, long-term partnership between Infobip and ClearSky that will result in increased subscriber satisfaction and revenue for the carriers."