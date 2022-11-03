CIENCE Launches GO Chat

CIENCE, creators of the digital sales GO Platform, has launched CIENCE GO Chat, a unified chat solution that can be used for both artificial intelligence-powered chat and human-enabled chat.

Sales and marketing teams can leverage GO Chat to manage leads, track conversations, and close deals.

"The ability to immediately respond to any web visitor in an effective, authentic manner, whether bot or human, is the secret to effective top of the funnel," said Eric Quanstrom, chief marketing officer of CIENCE, in a statement. "CIENCE GO Chat enables modern businesses to connect with prospects in the moments that matter most."

CIENCE GO Chat includes the following:

Configurable chatbot flows and lead routing options;

Multimedia messaging capabilities for GIFs, videos, emojis;

Targeted chat experiences by geography, page, time of day, or audience targeted;

Pre-built conversation flows; and

More than 30 plugins.