CIENCE Launches GO Chat
CIENCE, creators of the digital sales GO Platform, has launched CIENCE GO Chat, a unified chat solution that can be used for both artificial intelligence-powered chat and human-enabled chat.
Sales and marketing teams can leverage GO Chat to manage leads, track conversations, and close deals.
"The ability to immediately respond to any web visitor in an effective, authentic manner, whether bot or human, is the secret to effective top of the funnel," said Eric Quanstrom, chief marketing officer of CIENCE, in a statement. "CIENCE GO Chat enables modern businesses to connect with prospects in the moments that matter most."
CIENCE GO Chat includes the following:
- Configurable chatbot flows and lead routing options;
- Multimedia messaging capabilities for GIFs, videos, emojis;
- Targeted chat experiences by geography, page, time of day, or audience targeted;
- Pre-built conversation flows; and
- More than 30 plugins.
"Chat is right in between a synchronous medium like phone calls and an asynchronous medium like an email," Quanstrom said further. "We've recognized the importance of this communications channel for businesses that want to be responsive and create a great first impression for their prospects. Our comprehensive software plus service approach gives our clients the best of all worlds."