LiveRamp and Meta Expand Partnership

LiveRamp today announced an expanded partnership with Meta, enabling marketers to use their first-party data to target, measure, and optimize campaigns, all powered by LiveRamp's identifier, RampID.

Through this partnership, LiveRamp's Authenticated Traffic Solution (ATS) is now available for marketers to connect to Facebook's Conversions API (CAPI). Using RampID, the integration optimizes campaign performance while protecting consumer data, ensuring brands can build marketing programs upon a durable foundation using technology designed to withstand evolving privacy and browser policies.

CAPI is a Meta Business tool that connects advertiser marketing data and Meta systems to help advertisers use their own marketing data to optimize ad targeting, decrease cost per action, and measure campaign outcomes while respecting people’s choices on how their data is used. LiveRamp's ATS builds on these capabilities by creating addressable audiences that can be reached and measured on any channel.

With this fully-integrated partnership, marketers will now be able to do the following:

Enhance first-party data and establish more meaningful connections with consumers, customizing person-based marketing strategies while remaining privacy compliant;

Match offline and online data events and conversions to unlock insight into campaign effectiveness and customer behavior;

Ensure continuity between key marketing tactics, such as audience building, targeting, and measurement, on web and mobile in a post-cookie environment.