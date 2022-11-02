Teads Partners with Crisp

Crisp, providers of an open data collaboration platform, is partnering with Teads, a media platform provider, to put shelf-level product availability and sales data directly into marketers' hands.

The new solution, named Crisp Retail Data, pipes SKU-level sales and inventory data from more than 40 retailers into the Teads platform to help CPG marketers optimize their shoppable digital omnichannel media to align spend where their products are available in-store and online.

Crisp pushes a daily feed of inventory and sales data into the Teads platform to inform advertising planning and buying. This new integration will allow for shoppable ads while enabling Teads to have store-level data for targeting and dynamic creative optimization.