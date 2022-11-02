Teads Partners with Crisp
Crisp, providers of an open data collaboration platform, is partnering with Teads, a media platform provider, to put shelf-level product availability and sales data directly into marketers' hands.
The new solution, named Crisp Retail Data, pipes SKU-level sales and inventory data from more than 40 retailers into the Teads platform to help CPG marketers optimize their shoppable digital omnichannel media to align spend where their products are available in-store and online.
Crisp pushes a daily feed of inventory and sales data into the Teads platform to inform advertising planning and buying. This new integration will allow for shoppable ads while enabling Teads to have store-level data for targeting and dynamic creative optimization.
"Advertisers expect their campaigns to be more than just viewable, and as a platform focused on delivering business results, we are committed to creating unique and effective shoppable ad experiences," said Jeremy Arditi, co-CEO of Teads, in a statement. "Integrating product availability and sales data from Crisp directly into the Teads platform means digital campaigns can be more directly linked to business outcomes."
"The ability to measure whether an advertising campaign, particularly a video campaign, drives sales has long been the missing link for CPG marketers," said Are Traasdahl, founder and CEO of Crisp, in a statemdent. "This is the first time that Crisp's data is being used to optimize video advertising. We are excited to partner with Teads to bring unprecedented access to sales and inventory data for CPG brands to finally be able to determine the impact of video ad campaigns on sales performance."
