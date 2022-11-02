mParticle Adds Warehouse Sync to Its CDP

mParticle, a customer data platform provider, is expanding its catalog of data sources to include direct ingestion from data warehouses, beginning with Snowflake, and followed by support for Google BigQuery, Amazon RedShift, and Microsoft Azure.

With Warehouse Sync, mParticle enables traditional reverse extract, transform, load (ETL) flows while also providing a complete data infrastructure with real-time, many-to-many data streams, native identity resolution, integrated privacy and compliance controls, AI-powered predictions, and the ability to build personalized marketing journeys, all from a single, secure platform.

Warehouse Sync unlocks customer data in data warehouses, making it immediately available across more than 300 real-time marketing and customer engagement APIs.

With mParticle, data teams can do the following:

Accelerate all customer data connections, regardless of source, by syncing high-quality data to any of mParticle's 300 real-time API destinations in a highly-scalable, many-to-many construct;

Stitch together the entire customer journey into persistent, stable, and real-time customer 360-degree profiles to navigate a cookieless future; and

Maximize customer lifetime value through rich machine learning models for recommendations, predictions, and uplift models.