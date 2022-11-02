LinkLive and Kasisto Partner for AI-Assisted Customer Experiences for Financial Institutions

LinkLive, (formerly Revation) a customer engagement platform (CEP) provider, and Kasisto, creator of KAI, a digital experience platform for the financial services industry, announced a new integration that empowers financial institutions to provide personalized customer engagements across channels, devices, and financial products.

LinkLive helps banks and credit unions meet customers where they are. With the platform's single interface, agents can switch between communication modes on the fly, sharing files, sharing screens, collaborating, and scheduling follow-ups. LinkLive uses AI for predictive performance analytics, automating routine tasks, and providing agents with real-time insights.

Kasisto comes to the partnership with tools and pre-integrated APIs that enable financial institutions to build and manage intelligent digital bankers with branded personalities.