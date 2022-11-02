LinkLive and Kasisto Partner for AI-Assisted Customer Experiences for Financial Institutions
LinkLive, (formerly Revation) a customer engagement platform (CEP) provider, and Kasisto, creator of KAI, a digital experience platform for the financial services industry, announced a new integration that empowers financial institutions to provide personalized customer engagements across channels, devices, and financial products.
LinkLive helps banks and credit unions meet customers where they are. With the platform's single interface, agents can switch between communication modes on the fly, sharing files, sharing screens, collaborating, and scheduling follow-ups. LinkLive uses AI for predictive performance analytics, automating routine tasks, and providing agents with real-time insights.
Kasisto comes to the partnership with tools and pre-integrated APIs that enable financial institutions to build and manage intelligent digital bankers with branded personalities.
"The integration of our products enables banks to reduce the cost of supporting customers while offering a trusted, personalized customer experience that keeps the human connection for customers that need it," said LinkLive CEO Perry Price in a statement. "Financial customers deserve superior technologies, and it's our job to continue to give them just that. Together, we're creating memorable customer experiences to build trust and lasting loyalty."
"This integration of two strong customer experience platforms reimagines the possibility of AI and human interaction with a simple focus on the customer," said Zor Gorelov, co-founder and CEO of Kasisto, in a statement. "We're excited to partner with LinkLive to inspire real customer engagement and set a new bar for AI-assisted human experience and customer care."
Related Articles
Glia Partners with Kasisto
14 Sep 2021
Glia is pairing with Kasisto to incorporate AI into its Digital Customer Service Platform.
Moxo Partners with Kasisto
12 Jul 2022
Kasisto's digital banking assistant will be integrated within Moxo's OneStop Interaction Client Hub.