BigCommerce Integrates with Snap

BigCommerce, an ecommerce platform provider, has partnered with Snap to launch Snapchat for BigCommerce so merchants can integrate their store as a one-stop shop to sync product catalogs and create immersive Snapchat ad campaigns.

Merchants can access the Snapchat for BigCommerce app via the BigCommerce Channel Manager, creating a few-click experience to begin placing the Snap Pixel, sync product catalogs and producing and managing Snapchat ad campaigns to drive online store visits, purchases and retargeting campaigns.

With Snapchat for BigCommerce, merchants can do the following:

Tap into Snapchat's engaged audience of 363 million daily active users and 600 million global monthly users;

Optimize ad campaigns and events with Snap Pixel to track conversions and measure results;

Use Pixel Custom Audiences to build retargeted campaigns to reach and convert Snapchatters that have already browsed their websites; and

View and analyze campaign performance across all ad accounts.

With Snapchat for BigCommerce, merchants can leverage Snapchat's ecommerce ad formats for showcasing products and making personalized connections.