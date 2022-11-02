BigCommerce Integrates with Snap

BigCommerce, an ecommerce platform provider, has partnered with Snap to launch Snapchat for BigCommerce so merchants can integrate their store as a one-stop shop to sync product catalogs and create immersive Snapchat ad campaigns.
Merchants can access the Snapchat for BigCommerce app via the BigCommerce Channel Manager, creating a few-click experience to begin placing the Snap Pixel, sync product catalogs and producing and managing Snapchat ad campaigns to drive online store visits, purchases and retargeting campaigns.
With Snapchat for BigCommerce, merchants can do the following:
- Tap into Snapchat's engaged audience of 363 million daily active users and 600 million global monthly users;
- Optimize ad campaigns and events with Snap Pixel to track conversions and measure results;
- Use Pixel Custom Audiences to build retargeted campaigns to reach and convert Snapchatters that have already browsed their websites; and
- View and analyze campaign performance across all ad accounts.
With Snapchat for BigCommerce, merchants can leverage Snapchat's ecommerce ad formats for showcasing products and making personalized connections.
"Giving merchants access to Snapchat's unique audience of 363 million daily active users opens up incredible opportunities for them to tap into a younger generation of influencers that master impacting a consumer's purchasing decision," said Sharon Gee, vice president of revenue growth and general manager of omnichannel at BigCommerce, in a statement. "For BigCommerce, Snap's partnership broadens our direct integrations portfolio for omnichannel merchants on the BigCommerce platform, providing access to top-performing social, search, and marketplace channels from a single platform to sell more and increase revenue. Furthermore, this partnership provides unique benefits to our ecosystem of Omnichannel Certified Partners for merchants on any ecommerce platform via Feedonomics to drive return ad on spend and improve performance on hundreds of growth channels."
"Shopping on Snapchat is all about having fun with and sharing with your real friends, which Snapchatters say are four times more influential than celebrities or influencers on their purchasing decisions," said Sid Malhotra, senior director of SMB at Snap,in a statement. "As Snapchat reaches over 75 percent of Gen Z and millennials in over 20 countries, this partnership with BigCommerce will help merchants of all sizes easily drive traffic and purchases from that valuable audience. With just a few clicks, merchants will now be able to sync their product catalogs to Snapchat, run ads, and get help from a Snapchat specialist. We ultimately believe this will lend a helping hand to merchants during the most important shopping season."