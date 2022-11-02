ClickDimensions Launches Sales Engagement
ClickDimensions, providers of a revenue platform that unifies sales and marketing for small to medium businesses, has launched ClickDimensions Sales Engagement.
ClickDimensions Sales Engagement is a complement to ClickDimensions' flagship solution, ClickDimensions Marketing Automation, which helps marketers optimize campaigns, automate follow-ups, create lead nurturing processes, and target leads to sales. From there, ClickDimensions Sales Engagement will help salespeople with the next-best action, automating outreach to leads and redirecting leads to marketing for further nurture if they're not ready to purchase.
"The modern buying journey has completely transformed from what it was a mere three years ago, which means companies need to adapt how they sell, and fast. Launching ClickDimensions Sales Engagement is our way of responding to these industry challenges, equipping our customers with critical tools to boost revenue and unifying sales and marketing teams around a digital-first customer experience," said Mike Dickerson, CEO of ClickDimensions, in a statement. "With this solution, we're democratizing best-in-class tools for all companies regardless of size and spearheading a shift away from traditional, disparate marketing and sales tactics."