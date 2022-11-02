ClickDimensions Launches Sales Engagement

ClickDimensions, providers of a revenue platform that unifies sales and marketing for small to medium businesses, has launched ClickDimensions Sales Engagement.

ClickDimensions Sales Engagement is a complement to ClickDimensions' flagship solution, ClickDimensions Marketing Automation, which helps marketers optimize campaigns, automate follow-ups, create lead nurturing processes, and target leads to sales. From there, ClickDimensions Sales Engagement will help salespeople with the next-best action, automating outreach to leads and redirecting leads to marketing for further nurture if they're not ready to purchase.