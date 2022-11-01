Emplifi Acquires Pixlee TurnTo
Emplifi, a provider of unified customer experience platforms, has acquired Pixlee TurnTo, a provider of user-generated content (UGC), ratings and reviews, and influencer marketing solutions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Emplifi will incorporate Pixlee TurnTo's capabilities across its social marketing, live commerce, and customer care workflows as part of its unified CX Cloud platform.
Pixlee TurnTo's solutions identify the right UGC content, surface highlights from positive reviews, and identify influencers to inspire and educate digital audiences.
"We couldn't be more proud to welcome Pixlee TurnTo to the Emplifi team. By combining our strengths, we will be able to help brands close their customer experience gaps across marketing, commerce, and care by amplifying authentic customer voices throughout the entire customer journey," said Emplifi CEO Mark Zablan in a statement. "People relate to other people's experiences. By providing the tools to leverage user-generated content, ratings and reviews, and influencer marketing, Emplifi will help brands build authenticity and solve for content at scale."
"Today marks an important milestone for Pixlee TurnTo as we officially become part of the Emplifi family," said Kyle Wong, chairman and co-founder of Pixlee TurnTo, in a statment. "Our vision has always been to enable community-driven brands to create outstanding experiences for their customers, and we are proud to have joined forces with a company who will enable us to take that vision even further."
"Building and maintaining consumer trust remains an ongoing challenge for brands," said Heather Hershey, research director for IDC's Worldwide Digital Commerce practice, in a statement. "By tapping into and amplifying the voices of their customer advocates, be it on social media or on review sites, brands can build trust and nurture their communities in an authentic way. Emplifi's acquisition of Pixlee TurnTo will help brands preserve authenticity and cultivate customers by amplifying the voices that truly matter, that of their customers."