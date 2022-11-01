Emplifi Acquires Pixlee TurnTo

Emplifi, a provider of unified customer experience platforms, has acquired Pixlee TurnTo, a provider of user-generated content (UGC), ratings and reviews, and influencer marketing solutions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Emplifi will incorporate Pixlee TurnTo's capabilities across its social marketing, live commerce, and customer care workflows as part of its unified CX Cloud platform.

Pixlee TurnTo's solutions identify the right UGC content, surface highlights from positive reviews, and identify influencers to inspire and educate digital audiences.