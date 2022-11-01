Basis Technologies Now Enables Cookieless Conversion Attribution

Basis Technologies, a provider of cloud-based workflow automation and business intelligence software for marketing and advertising, today enabled cookieless conversion attribution for its customers.

For programmatic advertising activated through the Basis platform, marketers can create one universal pixel that tracks click-through conversions, even when third-party cookies are not supported. The pixel tracks both standard and cookieless conversion attribution.

Cookieless conversion attribution in Basis gives advertisers year-long preparation to normalize campaign measurement without cookies, without causing friction in current campaign processes.

Basis' suite of integrated applications automate manual operations, standardize business processes, and improve marketing and advertising performance. Cookieless conversion tracking in Basis works with third-party ad servers or if the demand-side platform-hosted ad clicks through to a tracking server. It can measure click-through conversions on Safari and Firefox browsers that already block third-party cookies; and on Chrome browsers where third-party cookies are disabled.