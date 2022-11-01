Basis Technologies Now Enables Cookieless Conversion Attribution
Basis Technologies, a provider of cloud-based workflow automation and business intelligence software for marketing and advertising, today enabled cookieless conversion attribution for its customers.
For programmatic advertising activated through the Basis platform, marketers can create one universal pixel that tracks click-through conversions, even when third-party cookies are not supported. The pixel tracks both standard and cookieless conversion attribution.
Cookieless conversion attribution in Basis gives advertisers year-long preparation to normalize campaign measurement without cookies, without causing friction in current campaign processes.
Basis' suite of integrated applications automate manual operations, standardize business processes, and improve marketing and advertising performance. Cookieless conversion tracking in Basis works with third-party ad servers or if the demand-side platform-hosted ad clicks through to a tracking server. It can measure click-through conversions on Safari and Firefox browsers that already block third-party cookies; and on Chrome browsers where third-party cookies are disabled.
"Tracking, attributing, and reporting on cookieless conversions will become an industry standard. To continue performing their duties, sophisticated advertisers need solutions that overcome this challenge," said Ian Trider, vice president of RTB platform operations at Basis Technologies, in a statement. "With increasing concerns about data privacy, new regulations being enacted, and browsers blocking third-party cookies, Basis Technologies helps media teams operate without friction. In an automated way, our Basis platform empowers advertisers to track click-through conversions in a privacy-compliant way and in major internet browsing environments that block cookies."