Impel Acquires CarLabs.ai
Impel, a provider of digital automotive engagement software and data, is acquiring CarLabs.ai, a provider of conversational artificial intelligence products for the automotive industry. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
CarLabs' artificial intelligence products enable automotive retailers and manufacturers to engage customers with automated, contextual two-way conversations and optimize content delivery and business performance with machine learning and advanced statistical models.
"We're thrilled to welcome CarLabs to the Impel family, and we look forward to integrating their innovative technology capabilities to generate even greater levels of digital engagement and business results for OEMs and vehicle retailers of all types," said Devin Daly, Impel's co-founder and CEO, in a statement. "This acquisition will accelerate our product development and innovation efforts to meet the growing need for exceptional end-to-end omnichannel experiences across the entire customer lifecycle."
"Impel is the preeminent digital engagement provider in the industry with thousands of satisfied customers around the world. We share a passion for creating seamless omnichannel journeys that deliver customer delight while driving increased business results and efficiencies at scale," said Martin Schmitt, CarLabs' co-founder and CEO, in a statement. "Automotive is ripe for intelligent automation, and together with Impel we'll be able to accelerate efforts to deliver AI-powered applications that transform the experience for customers and dealers alike."