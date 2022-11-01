Forsta Unveils Predictive NPS

Forsta, a provider of market research, customer experience (CX) and employee experience (EX) technology, today at Web Summit introduced Predictive Net Promoter Scores (pNPS) created with CX data specialists GemSeek.

Built on the Forsta Human Experience (HX) Platform, Forsta clients will now have access to analytics-powered predictions of silent customers and those who don't provide the direct feedback needed to determine NPS or other customer experience metrics.

Predictive NPS uses operational, customer, and financial data for an advanced machine learning model that assigns satisfaction scores to customers who don't respond to surveys or give direct feedback about their experiences. pNPS runs on a library of advanced data science models that assesses which additional data points have the highest potential to predict satisfaction, looks for similarities and patterns between respondents and non-respondents, and determines predicted scores for silent customers. The model combines behavioral data (CRM and demographics, usage, and more) and customer satisfaction data (survey responses) and employs advanced data science methodologies to identify which factors in customer behavior have the highest impact on customer experience.