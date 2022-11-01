Caller ID Reputation Integrates with Cisco Webex
Caller ID Reputation has integrated with Webex Calling, Cisco's cloud-based phone system, allowing companies to monitor outbound phone numbers and receive notifications in real time when a phone number is flagged. They can also access a comprehensive view of business call scores across major data aggregators and carriers.
Caller ID Reputation users can directly sync and automatically scan their outbound VoIP number inventories to confirm attestation levels and reveal anomalies, such as flagging and inaccuracies.
"The human element of the phone and voice is still at the heart of relationships," said Joseph Alcaraz, founder and partner of Caller ID Reputation, in a statement. "We're bringing in a layer of transparency between all the datasets in this fragmented telephony channel. We've broadened our tech stack to allow seamless integrations and higher call connection rates for a more productive call center solution. Caller ID Reputation is helping shape the continuously evolving telephony industry and bringing back the control and trust to the phone channel."
"The Webex platform enables third-party developers to directly extend our calling capabilities and offer new value to our customers," said Anurag Dhingra, chief technology officer of Webex by Cisco, in a statement. "Our Webex Calling customers can now monitor outbound phone numbers and be notified in real time when a phone number is flagged."