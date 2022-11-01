UserTesting Adds DEI Templates to Human Insights

UserTesting, a provider of video-based customer feedback collection technology, has added templates to its Human Insight Platform to help companies garner diverse and inclusive customer perspectives.

UserTesting's newest templates can help companies gather perspectives from a broad spectrum of customers, including historically underrepresented groups. They provide organizations with guidance on how to find a diverse set of customers from the UserTesting Contributor Network, ask the right questions, screen contributors, and make space for them to express their full identities.

Organizations can use UserTesting's pre-built questions or customize the templates. Capturing feedback can be done by leveraging the UserTesting first-party, opt-in network of contributors or getting feedback directly from their own customers, partners, and employees.