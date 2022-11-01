Emplifi Releases Calls from Social, Live Care, and Augmented Reality
Emplifi, providers of a unified customer experience platform, today released Calls from Social, Live Care, and Augmented Reality with rich media screen sharing as part of its Live Commerce platform.
This collection of commerce features will enhance the online shopping experience for customers, whether they are researching before a purchase, looking to interact with a product via augmented reality, or seeking customer care post-purchase.
Calls from Social lets users launch live video calls to interact with a live advisor from social posts, comments, direct messages, or Messenger interactions on Facebook and Instgram.
With Emplifi Live Care, companies can scale their customer care and service and with live video technologyand provide customers with in-store expert advice.
With rich media augmented reality screen-sharing, companies can empower sales associates to showcase products in customers' homes.
"Emplifi is excited to continually release new innovation and value to all of our commerce brands looking for fresh, engaging ways to better connect and convert consumers into loyal customers," said Todd McCaslin, Emplifi's chief technology officer, in a statement. "These new features will help companies ready for the holidays and beyond as they look to increase customer satisfaction, growth, and revenue generation that come from strategic live commerce investments."
"We're excited that we've just launched the Calls from Social feature from Emplifi Live Commerce into our social media channels," said Mike Krantz, director of marketing and e-commerce at Orbit Baby, in a statement. "Starting calls right from the Facebook or Instagram app allows us to provide a better shopping experience to our customers right on the channels they're already using. And we're seeing that this increased engagement leads to more calls and more sales."