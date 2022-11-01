Emplifi Releases Calls from Social, Live Care, and Augmented Reality

Emplifi, providers of a unified customer experience platform, today released Calls from Social, Live Care, and Augmented Reality with rich media screen sharing as part of its Live Commerce platform.

This collection of commerce features will enhance the online shopping experience for customers, whether they are researching before a purchase, looking to interact with a product via augmented reality, or seeking customer care post-purchase.

Calls from Social lets users launch live video calls to interact with a live advisor from social posts, comments, direct messages, or Messenger interactions on Facebook and Instgram.

With Emplifi Live Care, companies can scale their customer care and service and with live video technologyand provide customers with in-store expert advice.

With rich media augmented reality screen-sharing, companies can empower sales associates to showcase products in customers' homes.