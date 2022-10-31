Glia Partners with Finastra for Digital Customer Service

Glia, a provider of digital customer service solutions, has teamed up with Finastra, a provider of financial software and services, to help financial institutions improve the digital customer experience.

Via its FusionFabric.cloud platform and Fusion Digital Banking solution, Finastra will offer Glia's Digital Customer Service (DCS) capabilities. With Glia, financial institutions can meet customers where they are and communicate through messaging, video banking, and voice and guide them using cobrowsing.