Glia Partners with Finastra for Digital Customer Service
Glia, a provider of digital customer service solutions, has teamed up with Finastra, a provider of financial software and services, to help financial institutions improve the digital customer experience.
Via its FusionFabric.cloud platform and Fusion Digital Banking solution, Finastra will offer Glia's Digital Customer Service (DCS) capabilities. With Glia, financial institutions can meet customers where they are and communicate through messaging, video banking, and voice and guide them using cobrowsing.
"The powerful combination of Glia's Digital Customer Service (DCS) platform and seamless integration capabilities will help empower our network of community institutions to make the move from a phone-first to digital-first customer service strategy," said Narendra Mistry, Finastra's chief product officer for universal banking, in a statement. "In making this app available on our platform, financial institutions can tap into these innovative capabilities to improve customer experience and accelerate digital banking with the benefit of building deeper customer relationships, reducing call times, and increasing efficiencies."
"Finastra has a strong reputation and impressive traction in financial services, helping community institutions evolve as technology and customer expectations quickly evolve," said Steve Kaish, senior vice president of alliances at Glia, in a statement. "Together, we're helping Finastra's clients more easily adopt Digital Customer Service so they can consistently deliver five-star experiences. We're proud to partner with an industry leader like Finastra, providing the tools needed for its network of banks and credit unions to digitalize and enhance customer service."
Glia Partners with Kasisto
14 Sep 2021
Glia is pairing with Kasisto to incorporate AI into its Digital Customer Service Platform.
Glia Partners with Veritran
16 Aug 2022
Partnership between Glia and Veritran brings digital customer support options to financial firms.