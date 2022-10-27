Dropbox Announces Dropbox Sign, Capture, and DocSend Advanced Video Analytics

Dropbox is updating its entire product portfolio, including Dropbox Capture, HelloSign, and DocSend, to enhance video communication and streamline workflows.

Dropbox Capture lets companies communicate asynchronously with video messages. It includes features for commenting, transcribing, improved screenshot markup, and organizing and sharing captures as collections,.

HelloSign is now Dropbox Sign, integrating all of HelloSign's capabilities into Dropbox and centralizing and digitizing content and tasks traditionally reserved for pen and paper. Along with the rebrand, Dropbox is adding unlimited self-signing to Dropbox Sign's Free plan and Dropbox Forms is being added to Standard and Premium plans.

DocSend Advanced Video Analytics,one of the most requested features among DocSend customers, will become available to users on DocSend Standard, Advanced, and Enterprise plans. Now, in addition to completion rate, time watched, geo-tagging information, and individual viewer data, users gain even more insights from engagement graphs, performance graphs, and video engagement settings.