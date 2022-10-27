Quotient Launches Shopmium in the U.S.
Quotient, a digital promotions and media technology company, has launched its Shopmium app in the United States to deliver savings and brand discovery to consumers.. The app, part of the Quotient Promotions Network, has been available in France, where the product originated, the United Kingdom, and Belgium.
Shopmium offers consumers a premium experience for earning cash back on the things they buy every day. With no threshold for payout and offers available anywhere in the U.S., shoppers simply buy featured products online or in store, take a picture of the receipt, and receive cash back paid into their PayPal accounts.
With media that proactively surfaces new brands and products to consumers as they browse for savings, the Shopmium app offers the unique ability to discover alternative products and then dive into available offers.
For companies, Shopmium will offer engaged audiences to introduce new products, drive trial and loyalty, gain consumer insights, and generate measurable sales, all while benefitting from Quotient's advanced anti-stacking technology that prevents multiple offers from being redeemed for the same product at one time. With media ads built directly into the app, Shopmium lets advertisers communicate their brand message while delivering savings via promotions, to drive incremental revenue.
"Consumers have responded to inflation-related price pressures by seeking value and savings more than ever," said Quotient CEO Matt Krepsik in a statement. "This exciting U.S. launch of Shopmium offers American consumers an interactive platform to discover products and earn cash back, while brands and retailers can grow their consumer relationships through new, revenue-driving touchpoints and powerful audience insights."
"Shopmium's popularity with consumers and effectiveness for advertisers has been proven in the European market," said Jon Beill, global managing director for Shopmium, in a statement. "With globally recognized brands and millions of consumers already on the platform, Shopmium has proven success across stakeholders, and we could not be more excited to bring the tried and trusted Shopmium brand to the U.S. to deliver a truly unmatched shopping experience to a new user base."