Quotient Launches Shopmium in the U.S.

Quotient, a digital promotions and media technology company, has launched its Shopmium app in the United States to deliver savings and brand discovery to consumers.. The app, part of the Quotient Promotions Network, has been available in France, where the product originated, the United Kingdom, and Belgium.

Shopmium offers consumers a premium experience for earning cash back on the things they buy every day. With no threshold for payout and offers available anywhere in the U.S., shoppers simply buy featured products online or in store, take a picture of the receipt, and receive cash back paid into their PayPal accounts.

With media that proactively surfaces new brands and products to consumers as they browse for savings, the Shopmium app offers the unique ability to discover alternative products and then dive into available offers.

For companies, Shopmium will offer engaged audiences to introduce new products, drive trial and loyalty, gain consumer insights, and generate measurable sales, all while benefitting from Quotient's advanced anti-stacking technology that prevents multiple offers from being redeemed for the same product at one time. With media ads built directly into the app, Shopmium lets advertisers communicate their brand message while delivering savings via promotions, to drive incremental revenue.