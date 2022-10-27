Reddit's First Partners Join Ads API

VidMob, Sprinklr, adMixt, and PMG ;have signed on as foundational partners in the development of the Reddit Ads API, enabling advertisers to measure creative efficacy as well as automate, scale, optimize campaigns, and increase the functionality of their Reddit Ads.

Currently in development, the Ads API framework is part of Reddit's ongoing commitment to elevate the Ads experience for its advertiser community.

"We have long had the aspiration to build an ecosystem via API and partners around our ads platform. The Reddit Ads API will allow a global, diverse set of partners and clients to access all the capabilities we have built and continue to develop to drive performance," said Reddit Chief Operating Officer Jen Wong in a statement. "These strategic alpha partners represent some of the best and brightest across the industry in terms of innovation, creativity and adtech. Having them join our developer ecosystem is tremendously exciting."

The first four alpha partners are as follows:

Vidmob: Integrating Reddit's Ads Manager with Vidmob's creative analytics will tie ad creative performance to advertisers' business goals.

Sprinklr: With AI in its unified platform for customer experience management, Sprinklr's partnership will help advertisers scale their Reddit campaigns.

adMixt: Focused on growing sustainable ecommerce companies, adMixt's technology is purpose-built to optimize and attribute incremental new customer acquisition. Its paid media management and creative service offering will enhance Reddit advertiser performance.

PMG: The independent agency brings together strategists, technologists, and creatives to help connect Reddit advertisers with the right audiences and unlock new opportunities for clients to scale across the Reddit platform