TransPerfect Integrates MediaNEXT with Brightcove
TransPerfect, a provider of language and technology solutions, has integrated its MediaNEXT creative media localization management solution with Brightcove's Video Cloud platform and made it available in the Brightcove Marketplace.
The combination of Brightcove's streaming technology platform and MediaNEXT's extended media localization capabilities provides a solution for managing global media content. The integration pulls source material automatically from Brightcove into MediaNEXT for translation and localization. Upon completion, audio and text tracks are routed back into Brightcove.
"Streaming platforms and content creators are expanding into new geographies and reaching new audiences faster than ever. To ensure platforms maximize their efforts, a strong localization strategy will help deliver the right content to viewers," said Rajan Shah, vice president of technology partners and integrations at Brightcove, in a statement. "We are excited to welcome TransPerfect to the Brightcove Marketplace, which will provide our customers with localization capability that will help them deliver relevant content to viewers at scale."
"As brands engage more and more audiences through video, we're proud to offer a Brightcove integration that offers customers seamless access to localization solutions," TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe said in a statement.