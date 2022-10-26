TransPerfect Integrates MediaNEXT with Brightcove

TransPerfect, a provider of language and technology solutions, has integrated its MediaNEXT creative media localization management solution with Brightcove's Video Cloud platform and made it available in the Brightcove Marketplace.

The combination of Brightcove's streaming technology platform and MediaNEXT's extended media localization capabilities provides a solution for managing global media content. The integration pulls source material automatically from Brightcove into MediaNEXT for translation and localization. Upon completion, audio and text tracks are routed back into Brightcove.