Seismic Launches Enablement Cloud Fall 2022 Release

Seismic has launched the Fall 2022 Release of Enablement Cloud featuring four new solutions, including the Enablement Planner, purpose-built for go-to-market teams.

"The current macroeconomic environment has led to many CEOs and business leaders asking how they can focus on the key strategic initiatives that drive maximum growth in the most efficient manner. How can they make their go-to-market organizations more efficient, more productive, and more consistent in hitting their numbers? We believe the answer is enablement," said Seismic Chief Product Officer Krish Mantripragada in a statement. "C-suites at leading organizations are relying on enablement to drive measurable outcomes, and our latest innovations help elevate the role of enablement to be more strategic, leading to more productive employees, more efficient growth, and more revenue."

New features available in Seismic's latest release include the following: