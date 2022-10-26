Vercel Acquires Splitbee

Vercel, a cloud platform for front-end developers, has acquired Splitbee, providers of an analytics and conversion tool that helps companies track and optimize their online businesses. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"At Vercel, we're constantly pushing the boundaries of what's possible on the Web for developers to better experiment and build unique experiences," said Guillermo Rauch, founder and CEO of Vercel, in a statement. "With our acquisition of Splitbee, we are giving businesses access to a powerful analytics platform that will allow them to receive actionable insights to scale faster than ever before."

With the acquisition of Splitbee, Vercel Analytics now tracks website visitor count in real time and displays historical data. Because this data is collected at the edge with zero third-party requests, no extra scripts or cookies are required. Vercel Analytics will blend audience, application, and web vitals data.