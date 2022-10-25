Alida Launches Conversational Surveys
Alida has added Conversational Surveys as part of the Fall 2022 release of its Total Experience Management (TXM) platform.
"Today's release continues to show Alida's innovative promise and further strengthens our place as a visionary leader in the customer experience market," said Riaz Riahan, president of products and engineering at Alida, in a statement. "In today's climate, it's imperative that businesses leverage tools that allow them to meet their customers faster where they are. With Alida's latest product, Conversational Surveys, companies can easily engage with customers via SMS in a conversational style."
The Fall 2022 product allows users to do the following:
- Reach a wider array of audiences and unlock new insightswith new Conversational Surveys;
- Design, analyze, and engage participants through a familiar conversational style;
- Leverage SMS and conversational designto create surveys;
- Provide a modern survey response experience in Surveys and Community with enhanced tools, including highlighter, media player, multiple-choice grids in tables, and multiple options for single-choice grids;
- Allow respondents to provide feedback in the language they prefer through a language selection menu in Community andSurveys;
- Broaden the demographic reach of customer feedback with new Catalan languagesupport in Community and Surveys;
- Automatically detect device languages on Mobile App and translate non-user generated content into multiple languages;
- Develop, distribute, and manage numerous communications across multiple segments and markets in a single workflow within Community;
- Distribute actions to specific roles across the organization with Actions;
- Get access to the relevant information on Mobile App;
- Log onto multiple programs at once using single sign-on (SSO) credentials;
- Leverage the date-range filter to gain more granular insights and identify trends with Surveys and Community Reports;
- Dig deeper into Touchpointreports by applying new data filters (date, digital channel, distribution, and device) to gain better insights into audience needs; and
- View recent notification message history in the Mobile App Notification Message Center.