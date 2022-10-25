Alida Launches Conversational Surveys

Alida has added Conversational Surveys as part of the Fall 2022 release of its Total Experience Management (TXM) platform.

"Today's release continues to show Alida's innovative promise and further strengthens our place as a visionary leader in the customer experience market," said Riaz Riahan, president of products and engineering at Alida, in a statement. "In today's climate, it's imperative that businesses leverage tools that allow them to meet their customers faster where they are. With Alida's latest product, Conversational Surveys, companies can easily engage with customers via SMS in a conversational style."

The Fall 2022 product allows users to do the following: