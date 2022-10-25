Crisp Integrates with Promomash

Crisp, providers of an open data collaboration platform for the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry, and Promomash, a trade promotion and field marketing management software and services platform provider, are partnedring to provide an integrated solution to help CPG companies understand their retail trade spend, including sales lift and profitability, all within the Promomash platform.

Users will automatically receive a feed of sales, shipment, and other customer data within the Promomash trade promotion management platform.

"Our innovative solution with Crisp disrupts how trade spend planning and analysis is done," said Yuval Selik, CEO and co-founder of Promomash, in a statement. "Over 72 percent of promotions are not effective in the U.S., and over 80 percent of brands will fail while promoting at the shelf. With Crisp';s actual sales data available and refreshed daily into Promomash, CPG brands can understand, estimate, and verify their trade spend performance, allowing them to make wiser and more informed promotion strategies with daily actuals visible all in one platform." "Promotions are one of the most expensive investments that emerging brands can make. This partnership with Promomash brings unprecedented visibility into trade spend performance for emerging CPG brands," said Are Traasdahl, CEO and founder of Crisp, in a statement. "These brands can now access the data they need to understand their trade spend more effectively and efficiently, enabling them to make continuous improvements and stay competitive."

As an updated subscription for Promomash users, the Crisp data integration will be included in the Promomash 360 plan that includes field marketing, deduction management, and trade promotion.