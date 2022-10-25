DRUID Launches Conversational Business Applications

DRUID today launched Conversational Business Applications (CBA), a platform that combines conversational artificial intelligence with complex automations that connect to other critical enterprise systems.

DRUID's CBA approach helps companies understand the business context, trigger intelligent actions, and interact with users.

DRUID Conversational Business Applications augment other systems' capabilities with a conversational layer. In addition to being technology and industry-agnostic, DRUID CBA provides a unified low-code/no-code platform that enables users to build and deploy comprehensive automations. It includes hundreds of pre-built configurations.

DRUID Digital Workspaces will also be available with DRUID's new Symbiosis release. Thanks to it, employees will be able to enter dedicated virtual rooms specialized in various business topics, like HR or sales, where they will be fully assisted by a DRUID intelligent companion ready to answer their questions, complete business tasks, trigger RPA automations, collect, present relevant business data, and even recommend the best course of action.

Furthermore, DRUID now provides a more comprehensive suite of analytics, with more than 50 customizable metrics that can be ordered and grouped across more than 10 dimensions to provide on-the-spot conversation insights and understanding.