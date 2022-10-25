Nok Nok Adds Support for Passkeys
Nok Nok, a provider of FIDO (Fast IDentity Online) customer authentication and a founder of the FIDO Alliance, now supports passkeys for passwordless sign-in through its S3 Authentication Suite.
Passkeys, the new name for passwordless FIDO credentials, provide a mechanism for consumers to sign into online services and devices.
"FIDO passkeys offer the trifecta of business benefits: improved customer security and privacy with less friction and lower operating cost to the enterprise. Passwords are the single greatest pain point on the internet, and at Nok Nok, we are thrilled to announce our seamless platform support for consumer passkeys, signaling the beginning of the end of passwords worldwide," said Nok Nok CEO Phillip Dunkelberger in a statement.