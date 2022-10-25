Contentsquare Partners with Level Access
Contentsquare, a provider of digital experience analytics, is partnering with Level Access, a digital accessibility solutions company, to provide insights and analytics that will enable shared customers to create accessible digital experiences.
The Contentsquare platform analyzes trillions of digital customer interactions to help businesses create more digital experiences. Level Access provides accessibility-specific insights, expertise, and technical guidance to help them remove accessibility barriers on their sites and apps.
"Our partnership with Level Access is a significant step forward in affirming our corporate commitment to the highest standards of accessibility and inclusion," said Kat Borlongan, chief impact officer of Contentsquare, in a statement. "This partnership will help equip customers across all industries with the key insights, information, and expertise they need to create positive digital experiences for users of all abilities."
"We're incredibly proud to partner with Contentsquare, a company that fundamentally understands organizations cannot create effective digital experiences without incorporating accessibility," said Tim Springer, CEO of Level Access, in a statement "By teaming up, we';re not only providing valuable analytics to tactically improve the accessibility of an experience, we're also helping organizations establish best practices that will mature their accessibility understanding over time. And through maturity, organizations can ensure they provide the best user experience to all."
