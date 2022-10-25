Contentsquare Partners with Level Access

Contentsquare, a provider of digital experience analytics, is partnering with Level Access, a digital accessibility solutions company, to provide insights and analytics that will enable shared customers to create accessible digital experiences.

The Contentsquare platform analyzes trillions of digital customer interactions to help businesses create more digital experiences. Level Access provides accessibility-specific insights, expertise, and technical guidance to help them remove accessibility barriers on their sites and apps.