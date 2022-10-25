Prove Launches Prove Auth for Passwordless Identity Authentication
Prove Identity has launched Prove Auth for passwordless login and authentication in all channels, including phones, desktops, and call centers.
Prove Auth is powered by Pinnacle, Prove's identity platform that manages identity tokens for 90 percent of the U.S. adult population.
"Multifactor authentication desperately needs to evolve, as one-time passcodes and passwords are cumbersome and vulnerable to social engineering and other fraud vectors. These legacy methods are costly to businesses and also create friction that negatively impacts the consumer experience. We are excited to add Prove Auth to our solution portfolio as our clients can now use Prove to establish and maintain high trust throughout the digital customer journey, from new account opening to passwordless authentication and account servicing," said Rodger Desai, co-founder and CEO of Prove, in a statement.