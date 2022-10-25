Payoneer Partners with Woo Commerce
Payoneer, a commerce payment technology company, is partnering with WooCommerce to make Payoneer Checkout available via a plug-in for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) offering direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales globally.
Integrating with Payoneer Checkout allows WooCommerce merchants to start accepting payments from customers..
"WooCommerce has made it easy for SMBs to sell online, and through our partnership with Payoneer in key regions we are excited that more merchants around the globe will have increased access to cross-border payment acceptance. Payoneer provides a faster and safer way for global merchants to expand and grow sales while reducing complexity," said Keala Gaines, general manager of payments at WooCommerce, in a statement.
"We launched Payoneer Checkout because we identified the need to remove barriers to global growth for small and medium businesses. Through partnering with innovators like WooCommerce, we make it easier for merchants to get paid by their customers around the world with high acceptance rates and excellent customer experience. We're very pleased to be partnering with WooCommerce as we work together on the journey toward a universal future for commerce that provides opportunities for all," said Keren Levy, president of Payoneer, in a statement.