At OpenWorld, Oracle Announces Expanded AI Models for Unity CDP

Oracle today at its OpenWorld user conference in Las Vegas introduced 15 baseline artificial intelligence (AI) models that it added to its Oracle Unity customer data platform (CDP).

Part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX), Oracle Unity blends AI with customizable, industry-specific data models to deliver personalized, industry-specific experiences. The latest AI models added to Oracle Unity support organizations in the automotive, consumer packaged goods, communications, financial services, health care, high-tech, and utilities industries.

"Every industry has its own unique language and processes. To make sense of the various types of data and gain a true competitive advantage, customer data needs to be viewed through the appropriate industry lens," said Rob Tarkoff, executive vice president and general manager of Oracle Customer Experience. "Unity has always been more than a traditional CDP, and today we are making it even more powerful by enabling organizations to use the expertise Oracle has built from 40-plus years of data modeling across the world's largest industries."

Oracle also today introduced Asset-Based Service for High Tech and Manufacturing for Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite, which helps businesses predict and prevent asset downtime.

Part of Oracle Fusion Service and pre-integrated with Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM), Asset-Based Service for High Tech and Manufacturing provides the following:

Proactive Monitoring and Maintenance, giving service departments visibility into equipment health via remote monitoring of IoT connected assets, with the ability to automatically send alerts and schedule activities to maintain assets and prevent problems before they happen.

Automated Field Service, to activate self-healing routines, send communications to customers, and automatically schedule urgent on-site service. If a service technician is on-site fixing a problem, the application can automatically address contractual compliance, such as billing adjustments.

Depot Repair Automation, so service departments can automatically generate repair estimates and authorizations, create work orders, and order parts . Activities are linked to service orders, charges, shipments, and invoices to help maintain accurate billing.

"Connected devices and machinery are paving the way for new revenue models, which create a massive opportunity for businesses to transform customer service from a cost center to a growth engine," said Jeff Wartgow, vice president of product management for Oracle Service and Field Service. "With Oracle Asset-Based Service, manufacturers and high-tech businesses can better manage the service lifecycle of an asset to minimize unplanned downtime."