Gong Launches Smart Trackers
Gong today launched Smart Trackers, a user-trainable artificial intelligence system for understanding customer conversations, identifying deal risks and opportunities, understanding the effectiveness of strategic initiatives, replicating best practices, and getting ahead of emerging market needs. Smart Trackers is embedded within the Gong Reality Platform.
Smart Trackers go beyond keyword recognition to understand the context of all customer interactions captured and analyzed in Gong's platform.
"For many organizations, keyword trackers operate like a sprinkler, spraying terms all over data that is often inaccurate and stale," said Gong Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer Eilon Reshef in a statement. "Smart Trackers set a new precedent, putting the power of AI in the hands of revenue teams to quickly and accurately identify customer sentiment, trends coming up in conversations, and the impact of key initiatives. The result is quick, better decision-making to optimize revenue potential."