Gong Launches Smart Trackers

Gong today launched Smart Trackers, a user-trainable artificial intelligence system for understanding customer conversations, identifying deal risks and opportunities, understanding the effectiveness of strategic initiatives, replicating best practices, and getting ahead of emerging market needs. Smart Trackers is embedded within the Gong Reality Platform.

Smart Trackers go beyond keyword recognition to understand the context of all customer interactions captured and analyzed in Gong's platform.