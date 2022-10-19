FuelCycle Integrates with UserTesting

Fuel Cycle, a market research solutions provider, has integrated with UserTesting ?to give mutual clients video feedback from their Fuel Cycle customer communities to improve their products and designs.

"Knowing how customers feel and why provides a strategic advantage for companies competing in a competitive business environment. UserTesting is focused on ensuring organizations have quick and easy access to the customers they need to reach," said Mona Sabet, chief corporate strategy officer of UserTesting, in a statement. "The integration with Fuel Cycle helps companies efficiently connect with customers, capture rich video-based insights, and better understand customer perspectives."

"Customer feedback is an integral part of how companies continue to innovate and improve their products and services. It's especially pertinent as consumers have more options than ever," said?Rick Kelly, chief product officer of Fuel Cycle, in a statement. "The Fuel Cycle and UserTesting integration offers companies even more context around what customers are thinking and experiencing, allowing them to easily gather feedback then make the necessary adjustments to their products and services."