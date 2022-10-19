Paytronix and Flybuy Team Up
Radius Networks has integrated its Flybuy location technology platform with Paytronix Systems' digital guest experience platform. The combined offering, called Flybuy Pickup, provides restaurants and convenience stores with an end-to-end off-premises ordering, location-based pickup, loyalty, and engagement solution.
Flybuy Pickup provides staff with estimated arrival times and locations of both customers and delivery drivers so they can prioritize, prepare, and handoff orders immediately upon arrival in store, curbside, at the drive-thru, or at the pump.
In addition to Flybuy Pickup, Paytronix is enabling Flybuy Notify, a location-based customer engagement solution, to help boost loyalty engagement and customer behavior en route, inside, and around the store.
"Flybuy is proud to partner with Paytronix to provide a frictionless location-based customer and delivery driver pickup solution to our shared restaurant and convenience store brands for in-store, curbside, drive-thru, or even pickup at the pump," said Flybuy Chief Strategy Officer Dan Estrada in a statement.
"Paytronix focuses entirely on improving guest engagement, and Flybuy's technology fits directly into that mission," said Paytronix's vice president of partnerships, Dan Murphy, in a statement. "By working with our mobile app, brands can now have it all and create an integrated and smooth ordering and pickup experience. This means making guests happier and keeping them loyal for the long term."