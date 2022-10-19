Paytronix and Flybuy Team Up

Radius Networks has integrated its Flybuy location technology platform with Paytronix Systems' digital guest experience platform. The combined offering, called Flybuy Pickup, provides restaurants and convenience stores with an end-to-end off-premises ordering, location-based pickup, loyalty, and engagement solution.

Flybuy Pickup provides staff with estimated arrival times and locations of both customers and delivery drivers so they can prioritize, prepare, and handoff orders immediately upon arrival in store, curbside, at the drive-thru, or at the pump.

In addition to Flybuy Pickup, Paytronix is enabling Flybuy Notify, a location-based customer engagement solution, to help boost loyalty engagement and customer behavior en route, inside, and around the store.